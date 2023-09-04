President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's main privatisation agency, to serve as the country's wartime defence minister. Umerov's candidacy must be approved by parliament before he is appointed.

Umerov, 41, who would replace Oleksii Reznikov as defence minister, is a Crimean Tatar, a Turkic people from the Black Sea Ukrainian peninsula that was annexed by Russia in 2014.

He was born in Samarkand in Uzbekistan to a Crimean Tatar family that was deported from then-Soviet Crimea in the 1940s.

Since 2020, Umerov has been a member of a Ukrainian government task force working on the strategy to end the occupation of Crimea.

In September 2022, Umerov, then a lawmaker from the pro-European Holos party, became head of the State Property Fund, an agency selling state assets to private investors. He is credited with turning round an institution that has frequently been mired in corruption scandals.

He also relaunched sales of state property, raising record proceeds for the state during the war.

Negotiator

Umerov, described as a talented negotiator by people close to him, was a member of the Ukrainian team that held negotiations with Russia in March 2022, one month after Russia's offensive.