TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish exports reach record high in August
In August, Türkiye set a new export record at $21.6 billion while simultaneously reducing its trade gap to $8.9 billion, marking a 21.2% decrease year-on-year.
Turkish exports reach record high in August
Türkiye's economy has grown 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, better than the market forecast, according to data released by the country's statistical authority. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2023

Türkiye’s exports hit an all-time high for August with a 1.6 per cent increase to $21.6 billion on an annual basis, according to preliminary Trade Ministry data released.

Turkish imports dropped 6.3% from last year to $30.5 billion.

The country's foreign trade gap amounted to $8.9 billion in August, falling 21.2 per cent year-on-year.

Germany continued to be the main recipient of Turkish exports with $1.8 billion in August, followed by the US with $1.3 billion, Iraq with $1.09 billion, the UK with $1.06 billion, and Italy with $877 million.

RelatedTürkiye's economy beats market forecast to grow 3.8% in 2nd quarter
Recommended

The country’s largest imports were from China with $3.8 billion in the month. Russia followed with $3.4 billion, Germany $2.56 billion, the UAE $2.08 billion, and the Switzerland with $1.49 billion.

In the January-August period, Türkiye's outbound shipments edged down 0.4 per cent year-on-year to $164.9 billion while its imports grew 3.5 per cent to $247.3 billion.

As a result, the country's trade deficit widened by 12.1 per cent to $82.4 billion.

RelatedTürkiye's exports hit all-time high of $254.2B in 2022: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan