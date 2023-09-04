Türkiye’s exports hit an all-time high for August with a 1.6 per cent increase to $21.6 billion on an annual basis, according to preliminary Trade Ministry data released.

Turkish imports dropped 6.3% from last year to $30.5 billion.

The country's foreign trade gap amounted to $8.9 billion in August, falling 21.2 per cent year-on-year.

Germany continued to be the main recipient of Turkish exports with $1.8 billion in August, followed by the US with $1.3 billion, Iraq with $1.09 billion, the UK with $1.06 billion, and Italy with $877 million.