FedEx Europe, a subsidiary of premier shipping courier FedEx, has announced that it will open a new global air transit facility at Türkiye's Istanbul Airport in November 2024.

FedEx's decision, announced on Monday, reflects Istanbul Airport’s position as a ”strategic super hub” not only for passengers but also for the cargo and logistics sector, said Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of Istanbul Airport.

"We are confident that this new facility will further cement iGA Istanbul Airport’s vision and mission and commitment to being a global hub and gateway to the world," Samsunlu added.

Thanks to its infrastructure, connectivity, technology, and location, Istanbul Airport has become the world’s second busiest hub in terms of international passenger numbers and is among the top five cargo airports in Europe.

"We’re excited about our expansion at Istanbul Airport, which gives FedEx an even stronger foothold at this strategic location and unlocks growth opportunities for customers trading intercontinentally," said Eser Sezek, vice president of operations for Southeast Europe, Israel and Türkiye for FedEx Express.