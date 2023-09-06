The Turkish government is aiming for a 4.5 percent gross domestic product growth rate on average in 2024-2026, according to the government's medium-term economic programme.

Unveiling the programme at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the Turkish economy is projected to grow 4 percent next year, 4.5 percent in 2025, and 5 percent in 2026.

At the programme's launch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "Türkiye, for the first time, foresees joining high-income countries with an economic size exceeding $1.3 trillion by the end of the programme (end-2026), reaching $14,855 per capita income."

In 2022, Türkiye's economy grew 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to revised Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

Erdogan also pledged to eliminate the structural factors that push up inflation through implementing monetary, fiscal, and income policies with all their means.

Türkiye's year-end inflation rate is expected to come in at 65 percent this year, 33 percent next year, 15.2 percent in 2025, and 8.5 percent in 2026, Yilmaz said.

According to the latest data from the country's statistical authority TurkStat, Türkiye's annual inflation reached 58.94 percent in August.

Unemployment rate set to drop

Türkiye's exports are foreseen to hit $255 billion in 2023 and rise to $302.2 billion in 2026, according to Vice President Yilmaz.