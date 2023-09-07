WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN offers to support Gabon for return to civilian rule
Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Central Africa, met General Nguema in Libreville and told him that the UN would assist the country as it made a fresh start.
UN offers to support Gabon for return to civilian rule
Bongo had been under house arrest after the coup, but the junta said in a statement that he was now free and could travel abroad for medical checks if he so wished. / Photo: Reuters
September 7, 2023

A UN representative told Gabon's military leader the UN institutions stood ready to support the country as it transitions back to constitutional order following a coup that ended the Bongo family's 56 years of dynastic autocracy.

Army officers seized power on August 30, annulling an election minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won, which they said was not credible. Bongo, in power since 2009, had succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled for 42 years.

The coup was greeted with scenes of jubilation in the capital Libreville and on September 4 General Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn in by judges as interim president, promising free and fair elections, but giving no timetable for organising them.

Abdou Abarry, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Central Africa, met Nguema in Libreville on Wednesday and told him that the UN would assist the country as it made a fresh start.

"Once we know the roadmap, the timetable, once a government will have been appointed, our different agencies will make the necessary contacts and continue to support Gabon," he said after the meeting, in remarks broadcast on Gabon 24 TV.

RelatedGabon coup leader sworn in as interim president
Recommended

Unlike Niger, Gabon has not seen an outpouring of anti-French, pro-Russian sentiment, and the generals in charge in Libreville have appeared open to dialogue with international organisations which their counterparts in Niamey have shunned.

The Central African regional bloc, ECCAS, suspended Gabon on Monday but sent the president of Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, as its representative to meet Nguema.

Touadera told reporters he had also met Ali Bongo, with Nguema's permission. He did not disclose any details about Bongo's circumstances or state of mind, saying only that the meeting had been fruitful.

Bongo had been under house arrest after the coup, but the junta said in a statement on Wednesday that he was now free and could travel abroad for medical checks if he so wished.

RelatedGabon coup boss will avoid elections that 'repeat same mistakes'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington