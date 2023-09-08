WORLD
3 MIN READ
Durra gas field belongs to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, GCC reaffirms
The offshore natural gas field in the northern Gulf continues to be a bone of contention among Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Durra gas field belongs to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, GCC reaffirms
While Kuwait and Saudi Arabia refer to the offshore natural gas field located in the neutral zone between Iran and Saudi Arabia as Durra, Iran calls it Arash. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2023

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council has reaffirmed the "exclusive right" of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the disputed Durra gas field on the eastern border of the submerged area in the Gulf.

In a statement following its ministerial meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed that "the ownership of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entire Durra field, belongs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait only.”

It added: "We reject any claims regarding the rights of any other party to the Durra field."

It also welcomed that the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Iran began their diplomatic missions.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the Durra field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal."

In July, Iran said that it would pursue its rights over the field if other parties shunned cooperation, after Kuwait's oil minister said his country would start drilling and begin production without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.

RelatedSaudi Arabia, Kuwait reject Iran claims over disputed offshore gas field
Recommended

Dispute lingers

Durra, a natural gas field in the northern Gulf with an estimated 220 billion cubic metres of gas, continues to be a contention between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The row over the field stretches back to the 1960s, when Iran and Kuwait each awarded an offshore concession, one to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, the forerunner to BP, and one to Royal Dutch Shell.

While Kuwait and Saudi Arabia refer to the offshore natural gas field located in the neutral zone between Iran and Saudi Arabia as Durra, Iran calls it Arash.

Iran and Kuwait have held unsuccessful talks for many years over their disputed maritime border area, which is rich in natural gas.

RelatedSaudi Arabia calls on Iran to start talks over 'Divided Area' demarcation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington