The Egyptian foreign ministry has condemned as "illegal" Ethiopia's announcement that it had filled its Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile, the source of a long-running water dispute.

The "unilateral" measure by Addis Ababa to complete the mega-dams filling would "weigh on" negotiations with downstream Egypt and Sudan, which were suspended in 2021 but resumed last month, the foreign ministry said in a statement

On the other hand, Ethiopia said it had completed the fourth and final phase of filling a reservoir for its planned massive hydroelectric power plant on the Blue Nile, a project that Egypt and Sudan have long opposed.

Construction of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) began in 2011 and Ethiopia sees the project as crucial to powering its economic development.

Egypt and Sudan, however, consider the project a serious threat to their vital water supplies.

'Africa's biggest power exporter'