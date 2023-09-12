Syrians continued to suffer from fighting, extremely severe economic deterioration and persistent human rights violations and abuses, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria has said.

"Before Syria plunges deeper into escalating violence and economic decline, we call on the key actors to cease attacks on civilians and respond to their dire needs," Paulo Pinheiro, the chair of the commission, said on Tuesday at a news conference while releasing the latest report on Syria.

He urged the regime in Damascus to take heed and to respond positively to Syrians’ legitimate aspirations and rights as key to ending the conflict.

The report said: "Constructive steps taken to ease sanctions in response to the earthquake should be maintained."

Regarding the continued attacks on the areas devastated by February earthquakes, the report said it documented how the Bashar Al Assad regime and other parties "needlessly hindered life-saving aid and continued shelling targets in the earthquake-affected area."

Of the 15 attacks that the new report documented in the earthquake-affected area, "several may constitute war crimes," it added.

It said that suspected Israeli airstrikes rendered key transport infrastructure “inoperable,” with reverberating effects on humanitarian operations.

War crimes