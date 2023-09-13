TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Photo Awards 2023 exhibition opens
The exhibition, which will be open until September 29 and culminate with awards for the best photographs in various categories, is hosted by Serdar Karagoz, the director general of Anadolu Agency.
"Contest has become one of the most prestigious news photography competitions in the international arena,” says Serdar Karagoz, the director general of Anadolu Agency." / Photo: AA
September 13, 2023

Anadolu's flagship Istanbul Photo Awards 2023 exhibition has kicked off in Türkiye, showcasing award-winning news photographs from international contestants of the event, which drew a large number of people as well as high dignitaries.

Handan Inci Elci, president of the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (MSGSU), Ukrainian Consul General in Istanbul Roman Nedilskyi, and Beyoglu municipality Mayor Haydar Ali Yildiz attended the exhibition at the campus Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center Five Domes Hall in Türkiye’s metropolitan Istanbul, on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which runs until September 29 and culminates with awards for the best photographs in various categories, was hosted by Serdar Karagoz, the director general of Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the ceremony, Karagoz said that “in its 9th year, our competition has become a global platform with 16,000 photographers registered and one of the most prestigious news photography competitions in the international arena.”

“News photographers from all over the world are participating in our competition, where single and series photographs are evaluated in the fields of news, sports, environment, portraits, and daily life,” he added.

He said the international jury has difficulty selecting the winners from among 21,000 photographs, adding that "the tragedy caused by the Russia-Ukraine War is this year's leading theme."

Karagoz also pointed out that Anadolu will also organise similar events in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the UN Headquarters in New York, as well as in London in the coming days.

"Istanbul Photo Awards is a very important international brand created by an important Turkish institution. Based on the qualifications and number of participants in this contest, we can easily say that these competitions have now matured," jury member Ahmet Sel said for his part.

Emphasising that Istanbul Photo Awards will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year, Sel said the competition has come a long way during the last nine years and has become one of the most important photography competitions in the world.

