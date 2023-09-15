WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya 'cannot face alone' crisis caused by flood disaster: UN
Libyan authorities and searchers in the country's eastern region dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
Libya 'cannot face alone' crisis caused by flood disaster: UN
Heaps of twisted metal and flooded cars littered Derna’s streets, which are caked in a tan mud. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2023

The UN envoy to Libya has said the North African country "cannot face alone" the crisis caused by devastating floods.

In a statement on Friday, Abdoulaye Bathily said that the scale of damages and losses from the floods that badly hit Libya's eastern region "is beyond our collective imagination."

The UN envoy hailed collective efforts by Libyans in responding to the crisis.

"The Libyan people have set a great example of unity, compassion and resilience in the face of this devastating tragedy," Bathily said.

"Today, I see one united Libya, no east, west, or south," he said and urged all Libyan authorities and institutions to continue coordinating their response efforts.

RelatedFlood death toll in Libya's Derna city could reach 20,000

'Difficult time'

Recommended

Libya has for years faced a crisis over a power struggle, as the country is divided between two governments; one is internationally recognised in the western part of the country, and the other is appointed by the Libyan parliament and rules the eastern region.

Bathily also voiced gratitude to the countries that have "sent rescue teams, equipment, and life-saving supplies to help Libya in this difficult time."

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to official figures.

But, the Libyan Red Crescent said as of Thursday that 11,300 people in Derna had died and another 10,100 were reported missing — though there was little hope many would be found alive.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al Bayda and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.

RelatedWhy floods in Libya caused high death toll
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington