A UN conference voted on Sunday to list prehistoric ruins near the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision likely to anger Israel, which occupied the territory and does not recognise a Palestinian state.

Jericho is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities on earth, and is in a part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is administered by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.

The listing refers to the Tel es Sultan archaeological site nearby, which contains prehistoric ruins dating back to the ninth millenium BC and is outside the ancient city itself.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the UN World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.

Related UNESCO declares Hebron's Old City a World Heritage Site

Israel not happy