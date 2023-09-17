CULTURE
UN designates Palestine's Jericho in West Bank as World Heritage Site
The listing highlights the nearby Tel es Sultan archaeological site, featuring prehistoric ruins from the ninth millennium BC, situated beyond the ancient city.
This picture taken on August 31, 2023 shows an aerial view of agricultural land watered by the spring in the Palestinian village of al-Auja, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AFP
September 17, 2023

A UN conference voted on Sunday to list prehistoric ruins near the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision likely to anger Israel, which occupied the territory and does not recognise a Palestinian state.

Jericho is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities on earth, and is in a part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is administered by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.

The listing refers to the Tel es Sultan archaeological site nearby, which contains prehistoric ruins dating back to the ninth millenium BC and is outside the ancient city itself.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the UN World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.

RelatedUNESCO declares Hebron's Old City a World Heritage Site

Israel not happy

Recommended

Israel quit UNESCO in 2019, accusing it of being biased against it.

Israel also objected to UNESCO's acceptance of Palestine as a member state in 2011. But Israel remains a party to the World Heritage Convention, and it sent a delegation to the meeting in Riyadh.

Israel occupied the West Bank, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories back for their future state.

There have been no serious or substantive peace negotiations in over a decade, and Israel is currently led by the most nationalist and religious government in its history, making any move toward Palestinian statehood nearly unimaginable.

The modern city of Jericho is a major draw for tourism to the Palestinian territories, both because of its historical sites and proximity to the Dead Sea.

In 2021, the Palestinian Authority unveiled major renovations to one of the larges t mosaics in the Middle East, in a Jericho palace dating back to the 8th century.

SOURCE:AP
