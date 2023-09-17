An 18-storey building in the centre of Sudan's capital was engulfed in flames, and paramilitary forces attacked the army headquarters for the second day in a row, witnesses reported, as fighting raged into its sixth month.

"Clashes are now happening around the army headquarters with various types of weapons," witnesses told AFP news agency on Sunday from Khartoum, while others reported fighting in the city of El Obeid, 350 kilometres south.

Battles between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified on Saturday, resulting in several key buildings in central Khartoum being set alight.

In social media posts verified by AFP, users shared footage of flames devouring landmarks of the Khartoum skyline, including the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower –– a conical building with a glass facade that had become an emblem of the city.

Users mourned Khartoum, a shell of its former self, in posts that showed buildings –– their windows blown out and their walls charred or pockmarked with bullets –– continuing to smoulder.

'One of the deadliest single attacks of the war'