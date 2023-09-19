Australia has jumped into the diplomatic fray between Canada and India over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in the Canadian westernmost province of British Colombia, expressing its deep concern over alleged New Delhi involvement through its intelligence agency network.

Australia is "deeply concerned" by allegations that the Indian government was behind the murder, local broadcaster Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) reported on Tuesday, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Canberra has raised these concerns at "senior levels," the spokesperson added.

Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia, in front of a Sikh temple.

So far, no arrests have been made.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that there are "credible allegations" that the Indian government was behind Nijjar's shooting death.

Nijjar was a vocal supporter of independence for a Khalistani state in the Punjab region. The Indian government has repeatedly insisted that Nijjar was a terrorist – a label his supporters denied – and at the recent G-20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Trudeau for allowing Sikh separatist protests in Canada.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said a "top Indian diplomat" has been expelled from the country and expects India's full collaboration "to get to the bottom of this."

India'a tit-for-tat move