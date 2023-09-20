CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Most species of 'world's largest flower' face extinction — study
Repeated studies have warned that the twin threats of a growing climate crisis and environmental destruction are dramatically reducing biodiversity worldwide.
Most species of 'world's largest flower' face extinction — study
Rafflesia is actually a parasite and lives on tropical vines across parts of Southeast Asia. Photo: AA / AA
September 20, 2023

Most species of the famously large Rafflesia flower, which has long captured the imagination with its enormous speckled red petals, are now at the risk of extinction, new research has warned.

"We estimate that 60 percent of Rafflesia species face a severe risk of extinction," the researchers wrote in the study, published on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Plants, People, Planet journal.

Some species risk going extinct before they are even known to science, the study said, urging more research into the unusual plant.

Repeated studies have warned that the twin threats of the growing climate crisis and environmental destruction are dramatically reducing biodiversity worldwide.

Rafflesia is actually a parasite and lives on tropical vines across parts of Southeast Asia, producing blooms that are among the largest in the world.

It is something of an enigma, with its flowers emerging unpredictably, and botanists have had limited success propagating it outside its natural environment.

One species of the flower is currently classed as "critically endangered", according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

To better understand the plant and its conservation status, an international group of botanists examined 42 known Rafflesia species and their habitats - primarily Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Recommended
RelatedExtinction, disease, heat to hit Earth sooner than feared – UN draft report

Vulnerable to habitat destruction

Based on the rapid disappearance of its forest habitats, as well as insufficient conservation strategies and protection plans, the plant is at far greater risk than previously known, they said.

"We urgently need a joined-up, cross-regional approach to save some of the world's most remarkable flowers, most of which are now on the brink of being lost," said Chris Thorogood, deputy director of Oxford University's Botanical Garden and a study author.

The research points out that the plant is believed to grow in fairly limited areas, making it particularly vulnerable to habitat destruction.

It also highlights several bright spots in conservation efforts, including successful propagation at a botanical garden in Indonesia's West Java, and sustainable ecotourism around the plant in West Sumatra.

Last year, nations pledged to protect 30 percent of the world's land and seas by 2030 in a landmark deal to slow the disappearance of species and ecosystems.

RelatedMeet 2022’s first new plant, named after someone you know
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter