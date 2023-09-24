The Philippines has accused China's coast guard of installing a "floating barrier" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, saying it prevented Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) "strongly condemn" China's installation of the barrier in part of the Scarborough Shoal, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a Coast Guard spokesperson, posted on X on Sunday.

The barrier "prevents Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities", he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Restrictions on Filipino fishermen

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines.