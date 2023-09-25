Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave upon the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev welcomed Erdogan on Monday with an official ceremony before holding one-on-one talks to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, particularly the recent developments in Karabakh. They will later hold a joint news conference.

The leaders will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline and inaugurate the modernised Nakhchivan military complex.

Ankara and Baku agreed in 2020, in a memorandum of understanding, to supply natural gas from Türkiye to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The new 85-kilometre gas pipeline will run from Türkiye's eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic metres (mcm) and a daily capacity of 1.5 mcm.

The project will be realised through a partnership between Türkiye's crude oil and natural gas pipeline trading company BOTAS and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.