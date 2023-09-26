CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Multiple deaths as floods rage across South Africa's Cape Town
A storm front hit the Cape Town area and the larger Western Cape province for three days, causing rivers to burst their banks and flood residential areas and major roads.
Multiple deaths as floods rage across South Africa's Cape Town
Four people died in the Driftsands settlement on the eastern outskirts, the Cape Town Disaster Risk Management service said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters / Others
September 26, 2023

Eight people, including four children, were killed by electrocution in two separate events after days of heavy rains caused floods in impoverished informal settlements near the South African city of Cape Town, emergency services have said.

Four people died in the Driftsands settlement on the eastern outskirts, the Cape Town Disaster Risk Management service said in a statement on Tuesday, as the floods caused problems with electricity connections.

Four children were electrocuted and died in the Klipfontein settlement.

Many homes in the poor townships on the outskirts of South Africa's second-biggest city have makeshift electricity connections, where people hook their houses or shacks up to existing power lines themselves.

They are illegal and dangerous, but relatively widespread.

A storm front hit the Cape Town area and the larger Western Cape province for three days, causing rivers to burst their banks and flood residential areas and major roads, both in coastal regions and inland. Hundreds have been evacuated.

RelatedSeveral dead after heavy rains trigger flash floods in Mexico
Recommended

'Major damage to crops and infrastructure'

Outages caused by the weather left more than 80,000 customers across the province without electricity, the national power utility said. That had been reduced to 15,000 by Tuesday as the rain eased.

Local officials said three people died after they were swept away by flood waters in the mainly agricultural region of Overberg, just over 100 kilometres east of Cape Town.

The area is one of South Africa's most important wheat-farming regions, and there were fears of major damage to crops and infrastructure from the flooding.

Storms caused by cold fronts are common in the Cape Town region and the Western Cape province. A cold front in June caused around $50M of damage to the agriculture sector in the Western Cape, according to the provincial government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter