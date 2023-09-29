Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that his country is ready to continue dialogue with Kosovo through the mediation of the European Union.

''Belgrade has implemented all its obligations stemming from the Brussels Agreement. The fragile peace that exists in the areas of Kosovo and Metohija is being preserved thanks to the determination of the Serbian people, who are making superhuman efforts to resist all the pressures of the regime in Pristina,'' Vucic said on Thursday after a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in the Serbian capital.

Vucic emphasised the importance of a continued international presence in Kosovo and called on representatives to take all necessary measures.

''The events of Sept. 24 are the clearest indication of Pristina's intention to make any agreement with Belgrade and the normal life of Serbs in the north of Kosovo and Kosovo impossible,” he said.

Residents in the region woke up on Sunday to news that a clash between an armed group and police had broken out in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo near the Serbian border.

A group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge leading to Banjska with two trucks that did not have license plates.

A shootout erupted after the group opened fire on police, who went to the scene to investigate.