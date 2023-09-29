Top US general Mark Milley has retired after a four-year tenure, saying in a speech that US troops take an oath to the Constitution and not a "wannabe dictator," an apparent swipe at former president Donald Trump.

"We don't take an oath a king or queen or a tyrant or dictator. We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don't take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution," Milley said on Friday during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall near Washington DC.

Trump later in the day lashed out at him with a series of insults, calling Milley, a Princeton University graduate, "Slow moving and thinking" and a "moron."

"Look at his words - STUPID & VERY DANGEROUS!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

President Joe Biden called Milley "unflinching in the face of danger," and said he "once ran across a bridge booby-trapped with mines to stop two battle tanks evacuating wounded troops from driving across it."

"Mark, your partnership has been invaluable to me," Biden said.

Milley handed over command to Air Force Chief General Charles Q. Brown in an event featuring marching bands and a red-coated fife-and-drum corps.

Biden said Milley served in war zones as part of his long military service and had a "chest full of medals to show for it."

In his remarks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recalled a time during the Iraq war when he and Milley were serving in Baghdad, and their vehicle was damaged when it was hit by an improvised explosive device while en route to a hospital to see a wounded soldier.

"'Has this happened to you before?'" Austin said he asked Milley.

"And he said, oh yeah, I've been blown up about five times now.'"

Milley's tenure included the killing of Daesh head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in 2019 and providing military assistance to Ukraine's defence against the military offensive by Russia in February 2022.

But it also included the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and a rocky relationship with Trump.