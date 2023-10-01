Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which starts September 29 and continues until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday on September 15.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said Israeli forces closed the Al Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site.

According to witnesses, Israeli settlers entered the site in groups.