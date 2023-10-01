WORLD
Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
Israeli police began allowing the illegal settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations worldwide.
Israeli forces closed the Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a week-long holiday, which starts September 29 and continues until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday on September 15.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department said Israeli forces closed the Al Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Al Aqsa Mosque, “after allowing 602 Jewish extremists” into the site.

According to witnesses, Israeli settlers entered the site in groups.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate published a video on its Facebook account of Jewish settlers trying to enter animal sacrifices inside the complex.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

