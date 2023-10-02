More than 1,000 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever since the start of the year in what has been recorded as the country's worst outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Figures from the country's Directorate General of Health Services published on Sunday night said 1,006 people had died, among more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

The agency's former director Be Nazir Ahmed said that the number of deaths so far this year was higher than every previous year combined from 2000, when Bangladesh recorded its first dengue outbreak.

"It's a massive health event, both in Bangladesh and in the world," he added.