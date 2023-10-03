Thousands of relatives, war veterans and residents poured into the Martyrs’ Graveyard in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on a recent morning to commemorate the Second Karabakh War, which started on September 27, 2020, and became a preamble for Baku’s triumph over neighbouring Armenia.

They arrived in ones and twos, in black suits and gowns and military uniforms, carrying red flowers as they passed through a wall with framed pictures of fallen soldiers. Among them many school children, they made their way to the Memorial of Martyrs, a yellow stone monument with a fire perpetually burning in between two tall columns since the skirmishes started in the 1990s.

Mothers and wives wept and kissed pictures of the men who left their homes to fight a war that received spasmodic and often conflicting media coverage for most of the three decades following the Armenian occupation of Karabakh in the early 1990s.

“My son was killed in a battle near Lachin in 1992. It was either homeland or death,” said Huseyinov Mehman Kamiloglu, 86, one of many who had come to the graveyard to take part in commemoration ceremonies.

Thousands of Azerbaijanis soldiers have been killed in at least three wars over the Karabakh region, a territory internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan.

Armenian separatists occupied the region for three decades. Last month, Azerbaijani military took complete control of the region after a lightning-fast operation that lasted less than 24 hours.

Most Azerbaijanis have a common reservation towards Western media organisations. They feel their long-standing sacrifices and sufferings are being ignored while much of the media focus is being shifted towards Karabakh’s Armenian residents, who have opted for a voluntary migration to Armenia.

“On December 24, 1991, we were forcibly expelled from our village by the Armenians. That was our ancestral land. We were left with nothing,” said Recepov Imran Kamranoglu, referring to the Qazanli village in Karabakh’s Khojali district, which for years was under Armenian occupation.

“A man from every other house was killed in our village in the fighting during that time.”

Years later, Kamranoglu joined the Azerbaijan military and took part in the Second Karabakh War. The battles to take back the region weren’t easy.

“You didn’t know what’s going to happen 5 metres from where you are standing on the battlefield. But the most difficult thing was to see your comrades falling around you.”

During the 44-day war in 2020, the Armenian military targeted civilian neighbourhoods in Ganja, a city located in western Azerbaijan, with Tochka (OTR-21) ballistic missiles and Smerch rockets, killing 26 Azerbaijani civilians and injuring more than 140 others.

Fifteen-year-old Sahin Aliyev was a witness to that massacre.

“I was sleeping. There was a loud bang and all the windows in our house shattered. I came running to see what had happened. There was chaos. I had never seen anything like it,” said Aliyev.

“There was a small boy who was pulled out of the rubble. He looked so confused like he had lost his mind.”