Galatasaray have beaten Manchester United 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford, marking a historic win for the Turkish powerhouse.

The Istanbul club claimed their first-ever victory on English soil on Tuesday.

Home team Manchester United scored the opener in the 17th minute as Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund's powerful header beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Marcus Rashford changed wings to assist Hojlund via a cross.

Galatasaray gave a quick reply.

The Istanbul club's Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha, a former Man United player, used his physical strength over Diogo Dalot in the area before scoring the equaliser.

The first half was balanced at 1-1.

Danish footballer Hojlund scored for Man Utd in the 59th minute, but it was disallowed for offside.

Comeback in second half

In the 67th minute, Hojlund gave the lead to Man United once again.

He took the ball on the halfway line as Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez slipped.

Hojlund carried on to dribble to finish past Muslera.