Salimata Sylla, a French basketball player who wears a headscarf, expressed her dismay after France barred its athletes from wearing headscarves at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it is both “sad and demeaning” to be born in a country that “doesn't want us".

Since 1905, France has maintained a separation of religion and state, and as a result, public employees and students in public schools, excluding universities, are prohibited from wearing religious symbols such as the headscarf or large cross necklaces based on what it says the principle of "neutrality".

The ban on athletes wearing religious symbols in France has become a subject of debate. Some support the ban, while others believe it could exclude Muslim women from sports.

Sylla, a 26-year-old French basketball player known as "Sali," has been raising her voice against the ban on headscarves in official competitions in her country since January.

Commenting on the ban, Sylla told Anadolu that she was not "very surprised" by Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera’s announcement of a ban on headscarf for French athletes at the Olympics, saying: "They never wanted us to play from the beginning."

Noting that the Olympic Games were held in France a century ago, Sylla said: "France doesn't want us to benefit from this sporting event at all."

"It's very saddening to see that as visible Muslim young women, we are being excluded. To realize that we were born in a country that doesn't want us is not only sad but also demeaning," she said.

Sylla, who was born in France with parents who worked there, said: "They don't want us for who we are, which is very sad. Sports should be inclusive for everyone."

She added that sports should not involve debates based on religion or skin color.