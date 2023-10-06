Türkiye has told United States that its anti-terror operations will continue both in Iraq and Syria and urged its NATO ally to abandon support Washington gives to YPG terrorist group in northern Syria.

In a significant diplomatic exchange on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over phone, strongly emphasising his counterpart that US, as an ally, should reconsider its collaboration with the YPG terrorist organisation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan underscored that Türkiye's counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria will continue resolutely, the statement said.

According to the statement, the conversation also addressed the ceasefire mechanism between Turkish forces and American troops in the context of Türkiye's ongoing operations in the region, with an agreement reached to ensure the mechanism's effective operation without hindering our fight against terrorism.

The meeting also touched upon the issue of NATO expansion, underscoring the significance of the broader strategic discussions on the international stage.

The phone call came a day after the Pentagon announced the downing of an armed Turkish drone, claiming it was operating close to US troops in Syria.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said that downing of the UAV has not affected the execution of the ongoing operation and the striking of identified targets.