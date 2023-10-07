WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK calls for respecting sovereignty as Canada-India row endures
British government says all countries should respect sovereignty and rule of law after India reportedly asks Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats amidst their spat over Sikh leader's murder in British Columbia.
UK calls for respecting sovereignty as Canada-India row endures
Canada is home to the largest Sikh community in the world outside of India, with 770,000 Canadians professing Sikhism in 2021, or two percent of the country's population. / Photo: Reuters Archive.
October 7, 2023

Britain has reaffirmed its position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law after reports said that India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement on Friday after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Financial Timesreported on October 3 that India had told Canada to withdraw around 40 diplomats from the country as the diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi escalated.

India reportedly gave October 10 as a deadline and reportedly threatened to revoke all diplomatic immunity to those who stay after that date.

Canada had 62 diplomats in India.

RelatedIndia tells Canada to withdraw dozens of its diplomats: Report
Recommended

Diplomatic row

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last month when Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in June.

Trudeau said Canada did not want to rupture ties with India but takes the matter seriously, a concern that the United States later echoed.

India dismissed Canada's allegations as "absurd" and, in turn, accused Ottawa of harbouring "extremists."

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community in the world outside of India, with 770,000 Canadians professing Sikhism in 2021, or two percent of the country's population.

RelatedUS joins Canada in urging India to join probe into Sikh leader's murder
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package