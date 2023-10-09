Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson has said.

Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun Hamas fighters.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some Hamas fighters remained active.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said in a televised briefing on Monday.