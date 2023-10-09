WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel calls up 300,000 reservists to counter massive Hamas offensive
Chief military spokesperson claims military regaining control of areas overrun by Hamas but isolated clashes continue as some Palestinian fighters remain active.
Israeli soldiers during an operation near Sderot in southern Israel. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 9, 2023

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson has said.

Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun Hamas fighters.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some Hamas fighters remained active.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said in a televised briefing on Monday.

Military officials had previously said that their focus was on securing Israel's side of the border before carrying out any major escalation of the counter-offensive in Gaza.

Hagari said 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion — though any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," he said. "We are going on the offensive."

Hagari confirmed media reports that 700 people had been killed on Israel's side of the border, including 73 confirmed members of the security forces. He said Israel's military had killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen.

SOURCE:Reuters
