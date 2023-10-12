Türkiye's Communications Director has addressed the growing issue of misinformation and disinformation campaigns that have come to the forefront during Israel's aggression on Palestine.

"Türkiye calls on everyone, including state institutions and news outlets, to act responsibly to avoid worsening the situation and deepening the crisis," Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday on X.

His statement came in response to a baseless propaganda campaign circulated by Israeli local media and mainstream Western media outlets, further propagated by certain heads of state who opted to disregard its refutation by official sources.

"The unfortunate events unfolding in the Israel-Palestine conflict are being manipulated by various organised groups through misinformation campaigns. By sensationalising the news and fabricating facts, dishonest actors try to misguide audiences for their political goals," he added.

'Beheaded babies' deception

Earlier this week, a baseless instance of misinformation that quickly spread worldwide, showed the challenges surrounding information propagation amidst the intensified Israel-Palestine conflict.

It was alleged that Hamas fighters had beheaded Israeli babies during the early Saturday morning attack it had launched from Gaza.

Later, it emerged that this assertion lacked any factual basis.

The Israeli army's spokesperson's unit told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday that the Israeli Army has no information confirming allegations that "Hamas beheaded babies". "We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that," the spokesperson said.

Even the US President Joe Biden made remarks in which he claimed he had seen "confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children".

In his remarks, while addressing Jewish leaders at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said: "It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."

On Thursday, an administration official told CNN neither Biden nor the administration had seen pictures or confirmed reports of children or infants beheaded by Hamas. The official clarified that the President's remarks referred to public comments from media outlets and Israeli officials.