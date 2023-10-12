Rawan Al-Najjar, a Palestinian mother of three kids from the occupied West Bank, is a few days away from giving birth to another baby. She hasn’t met her husband in almost 8 years. The baby was conceived from sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison where Amjad al-Najjar is being held.

So when she heard news that Hamas fighters had crossed over into Israeli settlements from besieged Gaza and taken Israeli civilians and soldiers as hostages, she started wondering about a possible prisoner exchange.

“I haven’t stopped thinking - making up these hypothetical scenarios in my head,” she tells TRT World.

“I imagine him beside me when our baby is born, him kissing my forehead and holding the child in his arms like any other normal family.”

Rawan is among relatives of over 6,000 Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli prisons. Many of them have been incarcerated on flimsy charges and denied proper legal representation.

A prisoner exchange is the only hope for them to reunite with their families.

In 2011, Israel released more than a thousand Palestinians in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.

In its October 7th operations Hamas has taken more than 150 Israeli hostages and moved them to Gaza.

But an exchange this time around appears unlikely as indicated by the Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan who told CNN that the issue of hostages is “not going to stop us, prevent us from doing what we need to do in order to secure the future of Israel.”

Israel has launched relentless airstrikes on the besieged enclave of Gaza, killing more than 1,300 people and displacing 338,000 who have been forced to take shelter in UN-run schools after their buildings and houses were flattened.

This steadfast Israeli posture has added to worries of Rawan who fears that Israeli authorities could penalise Palestinian prisoners in a reaction.

Since Hamas’s “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, the Israeli Prison Administration has sealed off all the prisons, confiscated electronic devices from prison cells and barred lawyers and family members from meeting them.

Related Hamas attack on Israel follows deadliest year for Palestinians

Yet many loved ones of the Palestinian prisoners are still holding on to some hope. That’s all they can do.

A life in confinement