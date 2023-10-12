Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has drawn attention to the humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, emphasising that there is no water, bread and food in Gaza right now, which is against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Speaking at a Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) gathering in the capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan stressed that unlike organisations, states are obligated to abide by laws of war and human rights.

"We see that this line is gradually disappearing," he said.

The Turkish leader said cutting off electricity, water, fuel, and food of 2 million people in Gaza is neither "humane" nor has a place in the "laws of war."

"Where is the West? Do they have any measures in place at this point? They don't," he said. "There can be no justification for the attacks on my brothers in Gaza, which have reached the level of a massacre."

The president also called on influential actors in the region to reduce tensions, saying: "We do not want conflicts to spread to our region, instead of blindly supporting someone, we call on influential actors to reduce tension."

Regarding the United States' policy towards the Israel-Palestine conflict, Erdogan asked: Does it befit a country like the US to restore peace, or to add fuel to fire?

Worsening living conditions