Friday, October 13, 2023

1905 GMT — At least 70 Palestinians were killed and 200 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a convoy of displaced civilians heading from northern Gaza to south, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Interior Ministry.

Iyad al Buzm, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the convoy was targeted as around 150 civilians were making their way through Salah Aldin Street in the Al Zeytoun neighbourhood.

Al Buzm said that despite Israeli calls to find refuge in the southern part of Gaza, the bombings are still heard throughout the blockaded region.

1942 GMT — More than 600 children among 1,900 killed in Gaza: health ministry

Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's deadly cross-border attack have killed at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, the Gaza's health ministry said.

Some 370 women were among those killed in the seven days of air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

It added that 7,696 people have been wounded.

1942 GMT — Saudi condemns displacement, attacks on civilians in Gaza

Saudi Arabia denounced the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and attacks on "defenceless civilians", its strongest language criticising Israel since the war broke out.

Riyadh "affirms its categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenceless civilians there," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge after Israel called for over a million of them to evacuate the north of the blockaded enclave before an expected ground offensive.

1922 GMT — Israel's Gaza onslaught 'just the beginning': Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's fierce bombardment of Gaza was "just the beginning" of his country's response to a Hamas onslaught that left 1,300 dead.

With tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed on the Gaza frontier, Netanyahu said in a televised address: "Our enemies have only just started paying the price. I cannot reveal what will happen, but I am telling you this is just the beginning."

Netanyahu spoke only hours after the Israeli military revealed that troops had carried out localised raids inside the besieged Palestinian territory over the past 24 hours as a prelude to an anticipated ground invasion.

1855 GMT — Gaza mass evacuation would be 'disastrous': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that a mass evacuation of northern Gaza would be "disastrous" for hospital patients, with hospitals in the south already at full capacity.

"The Palestinian Ministry of Health has informed WHO that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients without endangering their lives," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"Vulnerable patients include those who are critically injured or dependent on life support."

1846 GMT — UAE sends medical aid to Egypt intended for Gaza

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying urgent medical aid to the Egyptian city of El Arish to be brought into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Emirati state news agency WAM said.

The Gulf country's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also directed the provision of 50 million AED ($13.61 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, WAM reported.

1818 GMT — UN calls for probe into killing of Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon

The UN expressed hope for an investigation into the killing of a journalist in an Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon.

In response to a question by Reuters' UN reporter about the killing of her colleague, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "All our deepest condolences to you and all of your colleagues at Reuters.

"This is yet another example of the daily dangers journalists face covering conflict throughout the world. And we do hope that there is an investigation as to exactly what happened," he said.

1723 GMT — White House: No sign other actors to join Israel-Hamas conflict

The White House said it has not seen any indications that other actors were considering joining and widening the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We haven't seen any other external actor that has indicated a willingness or readiness to widen and deepen this conflict," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The comments came hours after Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said that the group would not be swayed by calls for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying the party was "fully ready" to contribute to the fighting.

1719 GMT — Berlin bans Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools

Berlin state authorities have banned the wearing of Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools, saying it could be a "threat to school peace."

“Any demonstrative behaviour or expression of opinion that can be understood as advocating or approving the attacks against Israel or supporting the terrorist organizations that carry them out, such as Hamas or Hezbollah, represents a threat to school peace in the current situation and is prohibited,” Education Senator Katharina Guenther-Wuensch said in a letter to schools.

1707 GMT —UN chief appeals for Israel to 'avert a humanitarian catastrophe'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for Israel to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe," after the Israeli army ordered more than one million people to evacuate north Gaza.

"The Secretary-General and his team have been working the phones. He's been in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to avert a humanitarian catastrophe," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1651 GMT — South Africa condemns Israeli actions in Gaza

South Africa condemned Israel for blockading Gaza and denying food, water, electricity, and fuel to millions in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

The Foreign Ministry, called the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in a statement said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms Israel’s violation of the Geneva Conventions and the abandonment of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza.”

Pretoria said Israel’s announcement of giving 1.1 million residents just 24 hours to leave the northern half of Gaza to relocate to the south will lead to a humanitarian crisis.

“According to humanitarian organizations on the ground, there are not enough resources to host so many IDPs in other governorates – not enough shelter, aid or water,’’ the statement said.

1555 GMT — Blinken asks Israel to take 'every possible precaution' on Gaza civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to avoid civilian deaths in Gaza, stepping up the tone after he backed reprisals against Hamas.

"We have urged the Israelis to use every possible precaution to avoid harm to civilians," Blinken told a news conference in Qatar.

1553 GMT — Qatar seeking to open humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza: PM

Qatar is seeking to open a humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He called on partners especially the United States to save civilians from the consequences of the crisis.

1548 GMT — Egypt warns against Israeli call for Gaza residents to move south

Egypt's foreign ministry warned against calls from the Israeli army for more than one million of Palestinian residents in Gaza to leave their homes and head south.

Such a move would be a "grave violation" of international humanitarian law and expose the lives of Gaza residents to danger, the ministry said in a statement.

1537 GMT — Gaza siege 'clear-cut war crime': Human Rights Watch expert

Israel's siege on Gaza is a "clear-cut war crime," as starvation is used as a weapon in "warfare" and more than 2 million residents are subjected to collective punishment, according to a regional director for the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In an interview with Anadolu, Ahmed Benchemsi, advocacy and communications director for HRW's Middle East and North Africa division, said the Israeli government was punishing the entire population after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

"The siege is a clear-cut war crime. That is very simple and very clear," he said, adding that "crimes committed by a small minority, Hamas combatants, who did perpetrate war crimes as well, because killing civilians and abducting them and taking them as hostages is forbidden by the laws of war.

1533 GMT — Netherlands advises against any unnecessary travel to Lebanon

The Dutch government has warned its citizens against any unnecessary travel to Lebanon due to armed conflict in the region.

The Netherlands had earlier this week warned against travel to the south of Lebanon, near the volatile border with northern Israel, and now said it also advised against travel to the rest of Lebanon unless strictly necessary.

1458 GMT — Hamas launches longest-range missile attacking northern Israel

Hamas launched its longest-range missile reaching northern Israel before it was intercepted after sirens sounded in several northern areas.

“A missile was launched from Gaza towards the northern region of the country,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

“Air defence fighters succeeded in intercepting the missile,” it added.

1449 GMT— Hamas attack does not justify Gaza's destruction: Red Cross

The massive Hamas operation on Israel cannot justify the "limitless destruction" of Gaza, the Red Cross said, as it called for pauses in the fighting.

Its statement came as Israel's army warned residents in north Gaza to flee south ahead of an expected ground offensive.

"Nothing can justify the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend," said a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"But those attacks cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza," it added.

1443 GMT — Israel shells South Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

"IDF (army) forces are currently responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory," the Israeli military said in a statement.

1431 GMT —Spain urges Europe to help stop ‘massacre’ in Gaza

Spain’s deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to avoid “a massacre” in Palestine's Gaza.

Her statement came after Israeli forces warned more than 1 million residents in the north of Gaza to move south within 24 hours.

“The international community cannot look the other way,” Diaz posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The EU must demand that Israel halt the plans that are causing a massacre.” Diaz is the head of Spain’s left-wing Sumar party, which is a junior partner in Spain’s acting coalition government.

She called on Spain and the EU “to urgently mobilise for peace.”

1427 GMT — Israel should allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing: Erdogan

Israel should allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at the annual Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The possibility that concerns us is that tension would increase and spread to the region."

"Mosques, hospitals, and civilian settlements are bombarded and we reject such attacks as I openly express," he added.

1426 GMT — Palestinian PM accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of committing "genocide" in its war in the blockaded Gaza.

"Our people in Gaza are going through genocide, and Gaza has become a disaster area," Shtayyeh told a press conference in Ramallah.

1406 GMT — Putin compares 'unacceptable' Gaza siege to Nazi blockade of Leningrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Israel's siege of Gaza "unacceptable", comparing it to the Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II.

Israel is now about to do something that is "comparable to the siege of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War," Putin told journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

"In my opinion, this is unacceptable," he said.

1359 GMT — Israeli military denies allegation it's using white phosphorus in Gaza

The Israeli military said it has made no use of white phosphorus in its Gaza war this week, in an apparent denial of a Human Rights Watch report.

"The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false," it said in a statement.

1343 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza reaches 1,799

The number of Palestinians killed from a massive Israeli air campaign against Gaza has risen to 1,799, the Health Ministry has said.

At least 6,612 people were wounded in the bombardment since Saturday, including 1,644 children and 1,005 women, the ministry said in a statement.

1324 GMT — Swiss foreign minister says Israel's reaction should be 'proportionate'

Switzerland's foreign minister said that Israel had the right to defend itself following an operation by Hamas but said its response should be "proportionate", at a briefing where he also confirmed the death of a Swiss-Israeli national.

"What we are doing is calling for international humanitarian law to be respected while recognising Israel's legitimate right to defence," Ignazio Cassis told a news briefing in response to a question about a possible ground invasion of Gaza.

"They need to find a proportionate response," he said.

1258 GMT — Israeli fire kills 9 in occupied West Bank as Palestinians rally for Gaza: ministry

At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the occupied West Bank during rallies in solidarity with war-battered Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.

AFP news agency correspondents and a security official reported clashes in Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron and other cities and towns across the occupied West Bank.

By Friday afternoon, the ministry reported "nine martyrs by occupation (Israeli) bullets in the West Bank" and some 130 wounded across multiple locations, some critically.

1235 GMT — Israeli army declares town near border with Lebanon as 'closed military zone'