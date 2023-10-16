The much anticipated traditional Turkish Festival has captivated audiences this year on the iconic Pennsylvania Avenue, right in front of the Congress building in the US capital Washington DC.

Türkiye's Ambassador to the US, Hasan Murat Mercan, graced the festival with his presence, touring the stands and taking photos with participants.

Organised by the American Turkish Association of Washington, DC (ATA-DC), Sunday's vibrant celebration showcased the rich tapestry of Turkish culture and delighted attendees with outstanding culinary offerings.

The folklore team's mesmerising performances took center stage, drawing particular attention and applause.

The festival was not just a feast for the senses; it also catered to the younger audience with organised games, creating a lively and family-friendly atmosphere. Live music and culturally enriching events added to the festivities.

Stands featuring products reflecting Ottoman-Turkish culture drew considerable interest. Visitors examined hand-woven Turkish carpets, traditional Ottoman clothing and intricate tiles on display.

They also enjoyed Turkish coffee and had the opportunity to partake in fortune-telling.

Popularity and impact of the festival