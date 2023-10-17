The 12th Development Plan, the second under Türkiye's presidential system of government and spanning the years 2024-2028, has been officially submitted to the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, having received the endorsement of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The new plan, which aligns with the vision for the year 2053, will be unveiled by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz at the Turkish Parliament's Planning and Budget Commission on Tuesday. The commission will hold further discussions on the Development Plan between October 23 and October 24.

With the new plan, the priority will be macroeconomic and financial stability, as well as balanced growth, along with a permanent improvement in the current account balance and strong public finance balance.

The primary focus will be on disaster-resilient living areas, leveraging Türkiye's economic and social gains, especially in the face of potential disasters. A robust R&D and innovation ecosystem will also facilitate a transition to a green and digital economy, to promote competitive production.

The plan's vision for the 2024-2028 timeframe aspires to create a “stable, strong, prosperous, environment-friendly and disaster resistant Türkiye, which produces high added value based on advanced technology and sustains fair income distribution in the century of Türkiye”.

Combating inflation

Fiscal policy will align with monetary policy throughout the new development plan period to combat inflation. The plan's focus is on enhancing growth potential by the efficient utilisation of Türkiye's resources.

Economic policies will continue to be conducted on a rule-based and predictable basis, strengthening coordination and harmony between monetary, fiscal and income policies. All policy tools will be resolutely used to achieve one of the main macroeconomic goals: single-digit inflation.

The functioning of a rule-based free-market economy will be supported by prioritising the addressing of market shortcomings, and improving the business and investment environment. Capital-strong and efficient small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be established with effective state support, and strong value chains will be formed with sustainable and secure input supply.

Foreign exchange earning areas in the services sector will also be diversified and increased, aiming to make Türkiye a global brand in tourism, and to position the sector as the third highest in terms of revenue in the international market.

A simpler, more effective and fairer system

By the end of the plan period, the aim is to create an additional 5 million jobs, leading to a lowering in the unemployment rate, from the current 9.2% to 7.5%, while achieving an average annual growth rate of 5%, and reaching a per capita income of $17,554. Türkiye’s average annual growth rate between 2018-2023 is projected at 4.5%, with a per capita income of $10,618 at the end of 2022.

Türkiye’s export for the first half of 2023 was $123.3 billion, and its import for the same period was $184.5 billion, with a current account deficit of 6% of the national income till end-2022. It is estimated that at the end of the new plan’s period, exports will reach $375.4 billion, imports will amount to $481.4 billion, and the current account deficit (as a percentage of the national income) will reach 0.2%, largely due to the targeted increase in income from tourism.