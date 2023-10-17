More than 2,000 artists demanded an "immediate ceasefire" and the opening of Gaza’s crossings to allow residents to leave the enclave amid increasing tension in the region.

Artists for Palestine UK released a letter on Tuesday signed by more than 2,000 artists that include famous novelists, singers, playwrights, filmmakers as well as famed actors such as Tilda Swinton, Charles Dance, Steve Coogan, Miriam Margolyes and Peter Mullan.

"We are witnessing a crime and a catastrophe. Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and cut off the supply of water, power, food and medicine to 2.3 million Palestinians. In the words of the UN’s undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, 'the spectre of death' is hanging over the territory," it said.

Noting Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks about "human animals" in Gaza, the letter said Palestinians have now become people to whom "almost anything can be done."

The letter criticised governments that expressed support for Israel and it said there will come a time when they are held to account "for their complicity."

"But for now, while condemning every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them, our obligation is to do all we can to bring an end to the unprecedented cruelty being inflicted on Gaza," it said.

Over a million people displaced