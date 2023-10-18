In the days following Hamas' attack on Israel, many Arab and Muslim Americans have worried over signs of a return to the atmosphere of suspicion that hung over their communities in the United States after 9/11.

Those fears were brutally underscored when a little boy of Palestinian origin was stabbed to death in Illinois.

Six-year-old Wadea Al Fayoume was stabbed 26 times on Saturday by his family's 71-year-old landlord, according to police, who charged the assailant with hate crimes.

The man shouted, "You Muslims must die" at the child's mother, who was seriously injured in the attack, according to text messages the mother sent to the murdered boy's father while in the hospital and cited by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

According to police, Wadea and his mother "were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis."

President Joe Biden, who has given his unwavering support to Israel, said he was "shocked and sickened" by the assault, and stressed his rejection of Islamophobia.

The little boy "paid the price for the atmosphere of hate and otherisation and dehumanisation," said Ahmed Rehab, head of the CAIR office in Chicago.

"We've warned about not recreating the same mistake we had in the post-9/11 environment," he said. "But here we are."

Anxiety

Sarah Suzuki Harvard, 30, grew up in Plainfield, Illinois, where Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed.

"We're returning to the Islamophobic levels of 9/11 -- and it's only going to get worse," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former-journalist- turned-comedian, whose father is Moroccan and mother is Japanese, told AFP she remembers a difficult environment in the years following the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attacks in New York and Washington, and the "harassment" she witnessed as a child.

The situation was so bad, she said, that her family decided to change their last name to avoid discrimination.

When she learned of the little boy's murder, she said she felt "so much pain and heartache."

"Then I was scared, because my family lives there," she said.