Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed that Israel not being held accountable for its atrocities is wrong.

His remarks came at the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which is taking place one day after over 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

"Collective punishment of all Palestinians cannot be accepted," Fidan said during his address to the OIC meeting and called for Israel to be "held accountable for its atrocities".

The foreign minister also condemned Israel's moves to block humanitarian assistance to Palestine's Gaza, calling it "unacceptable".

"What's happening in Gaza must stop," Fidan said, adding that a "two-state solution in line with 1967 borders is the best way to permanently end the conflict".

The foreign minister reiterated that Türkiye is "ready to push ahead with peace talks under the leadership of President Erdogan."

Fidan also called for an end to the building of illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian lands.

On Wednesday, Fidan also met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah in Jeddah ahead of the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.