Izetbegovic carried entire Islamic world along with Bosnia in his heart: Erdogan
"I remember with longing and mercy Alija Izetbegovic, a wise leader and an exceptional compassionate soul," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays tribute to Bosnia and Herzegovina's first president on the 20th anniversary of his death.
Erdogan said Izetbegovic carried the entire Islamic world along with Bosnia in his heart. / Photo: AA Archive
October 19, 2023

The Turkish president remembered Alija Izetbegovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina's first president who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

".. I remember with longing and mercy Alija Izetbegovic, the first President of our friendly and brotherly country Bosnia and Herzegovina, a wise leader and an exceptional compassionate soul... with his nobility, courage and stance," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Thursday.

Erdogan said Izetbegovic carried the entire Islamic world along with Bosnia in his heart.

Often dubbed the "Wise King," Izetbegovic is one of the most important Muslim thinkers of the last century.

The first president of Bosnia and Herzegovina managed to gain independence for his country on March 1, 1992, months after Slovenia and Croatia broke away from the former Yugoslavia.

He died in Sarajevo on Oct. 19, 2003, due to natural causes, having served as the president of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1996 and as chairman of the Bosnian presidency until October 2000.

SOURCE:AA
