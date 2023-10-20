Amid Israeli heavy bombardment of Gaza, mass demonstrations in solidarity with suffering Palestinians have begun in many Arab nations following congregational Friday prayers.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza on Friday, with large crowds flooding into Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square.

The protesters raised slogans in solidarity with Gaza and against the displacement of Palestinians from the besieged city.

Thousands of Jordanian people participated in two solidarity demonstrations with one near the Israeli Embassy in the capital Amman.

A solidarity vigil was held in the Rabieh area in Amman where the Israeli Embassy is located.

Donning Palestinian flags, people took out a solidarity march in the downtown area in front of the Husseini Mosque towards Palm Square.

The demonstrators denounced the attacks and demanded the opening of borders with Palestine.

"With our soul and blood, we will sacrifice for you, O Al Aqsa," was among the slogans raised by the demonstrators in Jordon, who also demanded that the Israeli Embassy be closed in Amman.

However, Jordanian security forces prevented people from reaching the border with Palestine.

Hundreds of people in Jordon also held funeral "prayers in absentia" for slain Palestinians, following congregational Friday prayers.