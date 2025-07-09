The severe heatwave sweeping across Europe since last week is estimated to have caused around 2,300 deaths, according to a study released on Wednesday.

Approximately 1,500 (65 percent) of the estimated 2,300 heat-related deaths are linked to the climate crisis, which brought about a more severe heatwave across the continent, according to the study done by scientists at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The study said the climate crisis tripled heat-related deaths in early summer across Europe.

Researchers focused on 10 days of heat from June 23 to July 2 and covered 12 European cities, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb (Croatia), Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari (Italy), Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

"The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly” due to climate crisis, the study noted.

It further underscored that these cities experienced up to a 4°C rise in temperatures.