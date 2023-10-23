As the Israeli attacks reach a peak through the bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, and lastly, a marketplace, the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen in the besieged Gaza.

TRT World recently spoke with Richard Falk, former UN rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, and an international law professor who taught at Princeton University for over 40 years, on the resolution of the conflict, normalisation in the region and Türkiye’s role in it.

He said that at the point where the conflict is currently poised, a diplomatic initiative he called ‘Anti-Genocide Consensus’ is necessary for the region.

More than anything else, cutting off all food, electricity, fuel and water of Gaza, which was already facing impoverishment for years under Israeli occupation, has led Professor Falk to urgently advocate the consensus he endorses.

Thanks to Türkiye’s credibility in playing a mediating role, its capability to remain relatively independent and its willingness for peaceful resolution, Türkiye could play a leadership role in it, according to him.

Excerpts from the conversation with Professor Falk on the anti-genocide initiative, and current situation in Gaza:

TRT World: Considering the current conflict between Israel and Palestine, and speeches that amount to genocide by Israeli authorities about destroying the whole of Gaza, how can normalisation in the region be achieved?

Richard Falk: I really think there is no way for genocide to be reconciled with any kind of normalisation between Israel and Palestine. Genocide is such a disruptive act that it stops all other form of cooperation. Maybe the outcome of the present conflict is such that it could lead to drastic changes in the way Israel and Gaza fight with each other. Then maybe we can consider the possibilities of a new framework of peace in the Eastern Mediterranean. There is one possibility that would be very promising from a Turkish perspective, and that is if it took the leadership in forming an anti-genocide consensus in the region, which might gain considerable support from a number of countries that are crucial to creating a political atmosphere that might, in time, lead to some kind of a peaceful solution. That has to include Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and Türkiye, and might also include Saudi Arabia and Iran. It's conceivable, though unlikely, that the anti-genocide consensus becomes a promising diplomatic initiative on the part of Türkiye and other regional countries.

What could be Türkiye’s role in initiating this consensus in the region?

RF: I think Türkiye has a lot of credibility as a country that has sought to remain relatively independent and offered to play a mediating role in seeking ceasefire or some kind of negotiated end to the violence, while being somewhat independent with respect to other NATO powers, particularly the US. And so it's a combination of its independence, its efforts at mediation in Ukraine, and its general credibility. It is an important country in the region that has an interest in conflict resolution and has opposed the violation of Palestinian rights in the past.

Could you elaborate on your idea of the anti-genocide consensus?

RF: What I really mean is that all governments, and especially those in the region, or ones that are involved with either Israel or Palestine, could affirm their commitment to the prevention of genocide, and commit to punish genocide as a crime, which would be the purpose of the international treaty that is binding on all states and requires an active participation, not only by those states that are charged with committing genocide, but also by any state in the international community that does not do all in its power to prevent an ongoing genocide, which is what we are witnessing in Gaza right now.

Please expand on how you came up with the idea of an anti-genocide consensus.