This year’s anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye, celebrated on October 29 every year, has a symbolic meaning. Marking the 100th year of the Republic, the anniversary is a milestone to take stock of where the Republic has reinforced its independence and developmental goals over time, and where it is headed.

Going back in time, Ataturk had officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed its status as a republic 0n October 29, 1923. Afterwards, there was a vote in the Grand National Assembly and Ataturk was unanimously elected the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Since then, Türkiye has celebrated Republic Day every October 29, across all provinces and abroad.

This year’s celebrations will focus on layers of development that have been built over the foundations of the Republic.

Here’s a brief account of key developments of these 100 years:

Secure elections

Foremost among the achievements is the stabilisation of the democratic system, which has faced many obstacles in the past, from military coups to closure of political parties and issues of representation in Parliament.

The country managed to conduct largely democratic elections following its transition to a multi-party system in 1950. By March 2023, when the latest round of elections were held in Türkiye, the number of political parties had risen to 126.

Diversification in political representation

With women granted full political rights in 1934, their representation in the Parliament hit a high in the May 2023 elections, reaching 121 women MPs.

With the age limit for contesting polls reduced to 18 in 2017, the entry of young candidates into Türkiye’s Parliament has also diversified the age range of representatives.

In addition, voter turnouts have increased dramatically. The last presidential elections recorded a 87.05% turnout in the first round and 84.15% in the second round.

Adopting presidential system and electoral alliance law

In the referendum of 2017, the parliamentary system was changed to a presidential model, following a prior move to formalise the election of presidents by popular vote.

In 2021, the electoral alliance law was passed, allowing smaller parties to form blocks or alliances. This helped these parties to pass the 7% threshold for participation, which itself was reduced from 10%.

Together, these moves led to a diversification of the political landscape, as the Turkish Republic headed towards its centenary.

The first electric car: TOGG

A politically stable Turkish Republic paved the way for technological innovations in automotive, defence and energy sectors.

Strengthening the independence of the Turkish state, innovations led to many successes in the international arena, while contributing to development of domestic industries.

Türkiye’s 60-year dream, the first electric car, TOGG, was introduced in 2019, which is a significant symbol of the country’s advancement in hi-tech.

Breakthroughs in defence and increasing security

Another area where Türkiye achieved breakthrough advancements in its bid to be independent was in manufacturing cutting-edge counter terrorism measures and technology through the development and export of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). This has also increased its security in what is a volatile region.

In the past two decades, Türkiye’s defence sector has reduced its foreign dependency from 80% to 20%.