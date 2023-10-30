As the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict enters its 24th day, claiming the lives of over 9,800 people – 8306 Palestinians and 1538 Israelis – Tel Aviv refuses to de-escalate and instead imposes disproportionate and indiscriminate violence on the besieged people of Gaza.

The scale of devastation caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza is horrifying. A small enclave of over two million Palestinians navigating back-breaking economic and social blockade for decades, Gaza has once again been subjected to collective punishment – Israel’s use of incendiary bombs on densely populated civilian areas amounts to war crimes.

In moments like these, when a staggering death toll of civilians isn’t significant enough to move the international community to use the same language of condemnation and criticism it has employed against Russia in light of the Ukraine conflict, Western leadership fails to convince the world about the uniformity of its much-touted "rules-based order".

Will Tel Aviv ever be held accountable for the crimes it has committed in Gaza?

In search of an answer, TRT World spoke to Richard Falk, Professor of International Law Emeritus at Princeton University and former UN Special Rapporteur on Israeli Violations of Palestinian human rights.

TRT WORLD: Considering over 56 years of occupation, an apartheid regime, and countless human rights violations in Palestine, in what ways have the global powers, especially the US, colluded with the Israeli state and enabled near-genocidal violence against Palestinians?

RICHARD FALK: No effective legal remedies have been available to the Palestinians. The UN should have the responsibility for implementing its own resolution passed in 1947, the so-called partition plan, which at least guaranteed the Palestinian people a state of their own in historic Palestine. Since then, the UN has been blocked in the Security Council by US and sometimes European vetoes; the rest of the UN can report on legal and moral wrongdoing concerning the Palestinian people, but it has no authority to implement its findings without a Security Council decision. The General Assembly is limited to making recommendations; even the International Court of Justice can only come to a decision requiring certain Security Council action to implement that decision to enforce it. So, the remedies provided by the international legal community in this situation are ineffective if a major actor, like the United States, is determined not to make Israel accountable to international law. And that's where we have been for all these years.

In its decades long occupation, Israel has never hesitated in using force, and the global powers have neither pressured Tel Aviv to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories nor warned it against using brute force. Shouldn't the international community's 'Responsibility to Protect' also apply to Palestine?

RF: Well, of course. I think the international community should have taken action already. It's past the point where one can treat this as a matter of internal Israeli security and reasonable response to the Hamas attack. So, the international community has failed up to this point to protect vulnerable people. It would be, politics aside, an ideal situation where a peace force under the norm of Responsibility to Protect (R2P) was established and made capable of maintaining peace and protecting the Palestinians over time. R2P empowers the UNSC to protect a vulnerable population, and of all the vulnerable people in the world, the Palestinians are, in many ways, foremost.

But again, without the political will of the permanent members of the Security Council, the UN cannot do anything that will effectively curtail Israeli violence, even at the limits of what we're now witnessing in its retaliation against the Hamas attack.

What about the international media? To what extent is it responsible for dehumanising Palestinians and justifying Israeli human rights abuses, which many argue amount to war crimes?

RF: Well, the international media is polarised in terms of this issue; the Western media and especially the US and UK, have been very one-sided in their approach to the ongoing violence, basically vindicating Israel's position that it is entitled to use whatever means or added disposal to destroy Hamas and until it perpetrates its leaders.

In my view, this is incompatible with the arrangement by which Gaza is an occupied territory, and Israel is the occupying power. The innocent civilian population of Gaza is around 2.3 million people, 76 percent of whom are refugees or descendants of refugees basically forced to leave their homes in the villages of southern Gaza in 1948 and denied their international legal right of return, which they've tried to challenge over the years by peaceful means without any success. It's one of the areas where international law is not implemented because of the abstraction created by geopolitical actors unwilling to implement the rights of the Palestinian people.

If the UN can support Ukraine's fight against Russia and the Western powers can wholeheartedly support the Ukrainian cause, why not the same response on Palestine? Are we facing a crisis of morality or the legality of human rights is being applied on a case-by-case basis, depending on the skin colour and religion of the oppressed?