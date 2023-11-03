WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire kills dozens in Iranian drug rehab centre
The judiciary has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire in a rehab camp near Iranian capital Tehran.
Fire kills dozens in Iranian drug rehab centre
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.  / Photo: AA
November 3, 2023

The death toll from a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran rose to 32, local media reported Friday, up from an earlier count of 27.

"Thirty-two people have been killed in the fire" which erupted at a drug rehabilitation centre in Langarud, a city in the northern Gilan province, said ISNA news agency quoting the province's deputy governor Mohammad Jalai.

Jalai said 16 others were wounded in the blaze, four of whom were in "critical condition". The judiciary's Mizan Online news website had earlier reported 27 dead and 12 wounded.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear but the province's chief justice Esmail Sadeghi had opened an investigation, Mizan said, noting the centre's capacity was for 40 people.

Sadeghi said several suspects had already been arrested including the centre's manager.

RelatedIran prison fire death toll rises to eight
Recommended

Huge blaze

Footage of the fire broadcast by ISNA showed it lighting up the night sky and sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.

Other footage showed emergency personnel, firefighters and ambulances gathered outside the heavily-damage site after the fire was contained, with images showing the centre's roof had been destroyed, its windows shattered and its walls blackened by smoke.

In August, a fire broke out in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, damaging multiple shops but causing no casualties.

In January 2017, a fire at the 15-storey Plasco shopping centre in Tehran, killed at least 22 people, including 16 firefighters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee