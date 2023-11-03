The death toll from a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran rose to 32, local media reported Friday, up from an earlier count of 27.

"Thirty-two people have been killed in the fire" which erupted at a drug rehabilitation centre in Langarud, a city in the northern Gilan province, said ISNA news agency quoting the province's deputy governor Mohammad Jalai.

Jalai said 16 others were wounded in the blaze, four of whom were in "critical condition". The judiciary's Mizan Online news website had earlier reported 27 dead and 12 wounded.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear but the province's chief justice Esmail Sadeghi had opened an investigation, Mizan said, noting the centre's capacity was for 40 people.

Sadeghi said several suspects had already been arrested including the centre's manager.