Israel arrests TRT cameraman without explanation during live broadcast
Efforts are underway to secure the release of Hamzeh Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, following his detention in occupied East Jerusalem.
At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7. / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2023

TRT cameraman Hamzeh Naaji has been detained by the Israeli police, without any explanation, during a live broadcast from occupied East Jerusalem for TRT Arabi.

"Our efforts are underway to secure the release of our colleague," TRT Director General Zahid Sobaci said on X following Naaji's arrest on Friday.

"Despite Israel's violence against members of the press, Palestine's voice will not be silenced," Sobaci added.

The charges against Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, have not been disclosed by officials, and the journalist is due for a court appearance on November 4.

Deputy Director General Omer Faruk Tanriverdi also condemned Israel's attacks on journalists, saying the arrest is "a clear intimidation tactic against journalists working in the region."

Recommended

Demanding Naaji's immediate release, Tanriverdi said the Turkish public broadcaster was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant official authorities.

On the corporation's official X account, TRT said the "arrest serves as a warning to journalists working in the region."

At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7.

SOURCE:TRT World
