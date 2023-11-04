WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 137
Shallow 5.6-magnitude quake hits western area of Jajarkot, with witnesses saying houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far as New Delhi, India, shook.
Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 137
Survivors are seen at a corridor of the Jajarkot district hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Jajarkot on November 4, 2023.  / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

The death toll from an earthquake that hit Nepal late Friday night has increased to 137, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit western Nepal, sending tremors to even neighboring countries.

Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told Anadolu that casualties in the two main districts in western Nepal have reached 137, while 166 have been injured.

He said a massive rescue operation still underway and damage has been caused to houses in the districts.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India after the quake.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow about the “human and material damage” caused by the quake. His office wrote on X that Dahal mobilized all three security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.

Recommended

India’s National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred at 11.32 p.m. local time (1802GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) with an epicenter in Nepal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X.

UNICEF said the children agency and its partners are “assessing damages and the toll of the disaster on children and families, as we prepare to provide support during this challenging time.”

Nepal has witnessed deadly earthquakes in the past . In 2015, a devastating earthquake killed around 9,000 people and injured thousands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee