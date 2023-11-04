The death toll from an earthquake that hit Nepal late Friday night has increased to 137, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit western Nepal, sending tremors to even neighboring countries.

Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told Anadolu that casualties in the two main districts in western Nepal have reached 137, while 166 have been injured.

He said a massive rescue operation still underway and damage has been caused to houses in the districts.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India after the quake.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow about the “human and material damage” caused by the quake. His office wrote on X that Dahal mobilized all three security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.