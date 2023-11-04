TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan says they will support initiatives to take "Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes" to the International Criminal Court, speaking to journalists upon return from the OTS summit in Kazakhstan.
President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza
President Erdogan outlined the vision for Gaza as a peaceful region within the 1967 borders, forming an integral part of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Türkiye's willingness to take on the role of a guarantor in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, speaking to reporters aboard the presidential plane on his way back from Kazakhstan, where he attended a summit meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's potential as a guarantor nation in Gaza, emphasising the security, political, historical, and cultural dimensions involved.

President Erdogan envisions Gaza as an integral part of a sovereign Palestinian state, characterised by territorial integrity, with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to the 1967 borders.

He emphasised support for formulas that promote peace and tranquility while rejecting plans that exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and contribute to the ongoing crisis.

Related'Time running out' to prevent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza: UN experts

World, EU left civilians for dead

The global community and the EU have turned a blind eye to Israel's attacks to destroy Gaza's health infrastructure, leaving infants and civilians for dead, Erdogan said.

Accusing the EU of having displayed a “very strange and inconsistent role,” Erdogan said that the EU “did not and could not put forward a fair approach.”

“Pay attention to who is currently on Israel's side, and who is also left out of the diplomatic processes in the Russia-Ukraine war? The European Union,” the Turkish leader told reporters.

“Our trust in EU has been shattered,” he added.

Türkiye crossed out Netanyahu

Türkiye has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Erdogan said.

Recommended

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

“I said something in my speech at the Palestine Rally. I announced that we would support initiatives that would bring Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes to the International Criminal Court. Our relevant authorities, especially our Foreign Ministry, will carry out this work,” the Turkish leader added.

RelatedOrganization of Turkic States can contribute to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: Erdogan

Upcoming OIC summit in Riyadh will be crucial for Gaza cease-fire efforts, Erdogan said.

“I attach great importance to the OIC summit. In Riyadh, we will both push for a cease-fire and carry out preliminary work in terms of procedures and principles,” he said.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege, in addition to the large number of casualties and displacements.

Related'Humanitarian catastrophe': What is the current situation in Gaza?
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay