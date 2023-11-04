WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Fight against global arrogance': Iranians rally in solidarity with Palestinians
The demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza come as Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover.
'Fight against global arrogance': Iranians rally in solidarity with Palestinians
Protesters walked for nearly two kilometres (1.32 miles) till they reached the former US embassy compound.  / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

Thousands of protesters have rallied across Iran against the United States and Israel and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Down with USA" and "Down with Israel", chanted demonstrators gathered in front of the former US embassy in Tehran on Saturday, journalists at the scene reported.

They set ablaze an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu as well as the US and Israel flags in front of flag-waving crowds.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have worsened since the October 7 attacks on close US ally Israel by Palestinian group Hamas.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops, with the Health Ministry in Gaza saying 9,488 people have been killed, about two-thirds of them women and children.

Speaking on Saturday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hailed Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as "a turning point" that "changed history".

"No matter what the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel) do, the situation after the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' operation will not return" to how it was, Ghalibaf added.

Recommended

'Global arrogance'

The demonstrations come on Iran's "day of the fight against global arrogance".

November 4 marks the day Iranians attacked the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 and the taking of 52 American diplomats as hostages, which lasted 444 days.

Less than nine months after the toppling of Iran's US-backed shah, students overran the embassy to demand Washington hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to an American hospital.

Tehran has labelled the Israeli bombardment of Gaza as a "genocide", while lambasting Washington for its strong support of Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood