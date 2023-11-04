In a massive show of people's power, tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have converged at the Freedom Plaza in Washington DC, in what organisers called the biggest protest of its kind in the United States since Israel's bombardment on besieged Gaza.

ANSWER Coalition, the main organiser of Saturday's gathering, said at least 300,000 protesters joined growing calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza and that Washington stop bankrolling Israel's "genocide" in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Protesters, not far from the White House — the most important address of the country — came with their keffiyehs, Palestinian flags, drums, placards to record their anger at Gaza's catastrophe and frustration over US government's failure to rein in Israel and its opposition of a permanent truce in Gaza.

For David, an American Jew and an anti-war activist, ceasefire in Gaza has become ever more urgent.

"The more of us calling it [ceasefire], the more of us shouting that Israel cease its genocide in Gaza, the more likely is they will hear us. If we are not out in great numbers, they are never going to listen," said David, co-founder of Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, an advocacy group that backs Palestine's demand for end to Israeli occupation.

He blamed Israeli policies and Zionism for causing "decades of brutality" which he said also gave rise to the resistance from the Palestinians.

"I'm a Jewish person. I am totally anti-Zionist and against the principle of Zionism which is a racist colonial ideology that is responsible for 75 years of brutality and also for producing the resistance against it," he said.

"I just tell people there's nothing anti-Semitic about calling for equality. What's anti-Semitic about saying all people deserve to be treated equally? That's what this movement is about."

Dozens of coffins with Palestinian flags on top were placed at the site to symbolise nearly 9,500 Palestinians who have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the blockaded enclave.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," chanted demonstrators as they unfurled enormous Palestinian flag that filled Pennsylvania Avenue, the street leading up to the White House.

Protesters also lined-up dozens of small white body bags with the names of children killed in Gaza. A lone protester near the protest site carried a white shroud splattered with red colour to highlight the mass killings of Palestinian children in indiscriminate Israeli bombardment.

More than 3,700 children have been killed in relentless Israeli strikes on homes, schools, hospitals, mosques and elsewhere, Palestinian officials say.

The crowds chanting "Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine!" and "Ceasefire now!" wowed to continue protests and also expressed anger over US government's monetary and military backing to Tel Aviv.