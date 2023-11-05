Sunday, November 5, 2023

2023 GMT —Palestinian government in Gaza said the Israeli army carried out "intense bombings" around several hospitals in the north of Gaza, shortly after telecommunications were cut.

"For more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals," said Salama Marouf, the head of the government's media office.

The vicinity of the Palestinian territory's largest hospital, Al Shifa, saw particularly heavy strikes, according to Marouf.

The bombing came after the Israeli military once again accused Hamas of using hospitals in their military campaign against Israel. Hamas has repeatedly rejected the charge and said it was open to allowing international monitors to inspect hospitals for signs of use by combatants.

2122 GMT — Israeli army says they imposed complete blockade on Gaza City

The Israeli army announced that it has completed a blockade of Gaza City and divided the Gaza Strip into two sections, calling on residents to move south.

“The army, under the command of the Golani Brigade, has completed the blockade of Gaza City and reached its coast,” spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press conference, adding the move is “extremely important to pressure Hamas.”

Hagari said the army has also divided Gaza into “two sections -- north and south.”

He again called on Gazans to move south, saying, “we have already intensified the attacks tonight in a very effective manner.”

2057 GMT — Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar condemn Israeli official's statements on using nuclear weapon on Gaza

The Arab nations of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and Yemen all strongly condemned an Israeli Cabinet minister’s statement that dropping a bomb on Gaza is one of Israel’s “options” going forward.

"The failure to immediately dismiss the minister from the government and merely suspending his membership reflects the utmost disregard for all human, ethical, religious, and legal standards by the Israeli government," said the Saudi Foreign Ministry, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Jordan also condemned the official's statements, calling them a "call for genocide and a hate crime that cannot be ignored, as well as incitement to murder and the commission of war crimes, in addition to the crimes committed against the people of Gaza."

1854 GMT — Israeli military says it split Gaza in two

The Israeli army said its land assault on Gaza had split the besieged Palestinian enclave in two, with "significant" strikes continuing in its war against Palestine.

Israeli forces "have encircled Gaza City... Now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

1849 GMT — UN agency says 1.5M people displaced in Gaza since October 7

At least 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, with nearly half of them sheltering in 149 of its facilities, a United Nations agency has confirmed.

The Israeli army widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under heavy air strikes since October 7.

The residents of Gaza are suffering from a catastrophic humanitarian and health situation. Israel still bars fuel entry into Gaza, leaving many hospitals out of service.

According to the UN and Red Cross, an insufficient amount of humanitarian aid is being allowed to Gaza, which has been under a total blockade for 30 days.

1846 GMT — Blinken visits Iraq unannounced, meets Iraqi PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Iraq as he tours the Middle East after a recent conflict erupted between Israel and Palestine last month.

After an earlier visit to the occupied West Bank, Blinken landed in Baghdad for his first visit to the country as the US top diplomat and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al Sudani.

After throwing its weight behind Tel Aviv, Washington has now stepped up diplomacy with regional countries whose populations have been angered by Israel's assault on Gaza that has killed close to 10,000 people, mostly civilians and including a large number children.

1844 GMT — Lebanon vows to complain to UN about Israel burning 462 hectares of southern farms, forests

Beirut will file official complaints to UN officials about Israel's "scorched earth" policy after Israeli phosphorus shells burned 462 hectares (1,143 acres) of agricultural and forestland in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese cabinet minister said.

"462 hectares were burned by enemy Israeli phosphorus shells in the border towns of southern Lebanon," Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said on X.

"Those shells ignited over 100 fires, spreading across extensive forested areas with high environmental significance, agricultural lands and tens of thousands of olive trees," he added.

1743 GMT — Woman, three children killed in Israeli air strike in south Lebanon: local officials

Four civilians, three of them children, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon, a local civil defence official and Lebanese state-run media said.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one Israeli was also killed in a strike launched by Hezbollah.

He did not specify whether the person was a civilian or a soldier.

1607 GMT — Palestinians protest Blinken's visit to Ramallah

Dozens of Palestinians organised a protest in the centre of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to protest US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the city and demanded the Palestinian Authority cut talks with him.

A group of protesters gathered in Al Manara Square in central Ramallah and raised banners and chanted slogans condemning the US role in the Israeli war on Gaza and accused the Biden administration of active participation in the war.

"We stand here today against the visit of war criminal and Israel's partner, Antony Blinken," Bassam Al-Salhi, secretary-general of the Palestinian People's Party, told Anadolu. "Blinken comes to Ramallah today like a murderer walking at the funeral of the victim he murdered. We reject the American policy."

1526 GMT — Hamas says it destroyed six Israeli tanks

Hamas's Qassam Brigades said that its members had destroyed six Israeli tanks with Yassin 105 shells and killed a number of soldiers since morning.

The brigades said, in a series of statements on its Telegram channel, that its fighters had destroyed, with locally-made Yassin 105 shells, an Israeli tank northwest of Gaza City, two tanks in Tal al Hawa (south of Gaza City), and three others in Beit Hanoun (northern Gaza).

It added that its members "engaged in armed clashes with enemy forces northwest of Gaza this morning and last night, and destroyed a tank with an Al Yassin 105 shell," adding that its fighters "confirmed that they killed a number of soldiers at close range."

1450 GMT — 2 Turkish ships carrying field hospitals, ambulances for injured Palestinians greenlighted to enter Egyptian ports

Two Turkish ships, loaded with field hospitals and ambulances for injured Palestinians in Gaza, have been granted permission to enter Egyptian ports, the country's health minister said.

The ships are currently in Turkish territorial waters and can be deployed at any time for the shipment of field hospitals and ambulances that Türkiye wants to send to Egypt to be used to treat injured Gazans, Fahrettin Koca said on X.

Koca said he had a meeting with Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar late on Saturday and discussed about the people in Gaza who cannot access health care services due to Israeli attacks.

1230 GMT — Qatar regrets global reactions to Israel's bombings in Gaza

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regretted that international reactions to Israel's bombing of civilians in Gaza are "shameful."

"The international community's reactions to the Israeli bombing of civilians in Gaza are not at the required level, and may sometimes be shameful," Al Thani told a joint news conference with his visiting French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Doha.

He stressed the necessity of coordination with regional and international partners to reach "an immediate, permanent and sustainable humanitarian truce that leads to the cessation of hostilities."

1217 GMT —'Türkiye will never leave its brothers and sisters in Gaza alone': Erdogan