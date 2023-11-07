TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands
As the two countries see a rise in economic collaboration, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, "Kuwait is Türkiye's gateway to the Gulf, and Türkiye is Kuwait's route to Europe and Central Asia."
Türkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Othman Al Aiban attended Türkiye-Kuwait Trade Delegation and B2B Meetings in Kuwait. /Photo: AA / Others
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's exports to Kuwait totaled $575 million in the first 10 months of 2023, with mutual trade volume at $680 million.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, "we will increase this rapidly through mutual meetings, fairs, procurement delegation programs, and general and sectorial trade delegation programmes".

Trade and business delegations from the two countries meet in Kuwait on Tuesday. This was organised by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters' Associations and with the coordination of the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Highlighting the strategic geographical positioning of each country, Bolat said, "Kuwait is a rare country in the Gulf region and the Islamic world that has always been friends to Türkiye."

“We have excellent relations in the political, cultural, economic, commercial, and investment fields where we almost never have any disagreement or dispute.”

Recommended

"Therefore, the friendship between Türkiye and Kuwait is truly very solid and unshakable."

Bolat recalled that the Kuwaiti state and Turkish combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar successfully completed the export contract process and that other Turkish business people have achieved significant successes in the Gulf country.

He said that currently 427 Kuwaiti companies are trading and investing in Türkiye and he believes that Kuwaiti investment of nearly $2 billion will come shortly in various fields.

RelatedKuwait to buy Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 drones in deal worth $367M
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar